Wesley contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 win over the Jazz.

Wesley racked up a career-high three steals in the win, as he begins to carve out a somewhat consistent role for himself. He has now played at least 20 minutes in three straight games, proving his worth on both ends of the floor. Malaki Branham (hip) was unable to finish the game, so there could potentially be even more minutes available for Wesley, at least in the short term. He probably isn't a must-roster player in standard formats, although managers with some breathing room could consider grabbing him to see what happens against the Pacers on Thursday.