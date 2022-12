Wesley had 19 points (5-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, two steals, a rebound and a block across 25 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

The 25th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has made just two appearances for Austin in the current campaign, but the results have not been encouraging so far, Through those two contests, he's shooting just 9-for-25 from the field, he's yet to make a three-pointer and has struggled to contribute heavily in other categories.