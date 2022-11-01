Wesley was diagnosed Monday with a torn MCL in his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The rookie first-round pick suffered the injury in just his second career appearance. Following the Spurs' release of Joshua Primo, Wesley appeared to be a candidate to take on a regular spot in the rotation, but the knee injury nixes those plans. After Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson (back), Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford are now presumably next in line to fill backup minutes on the wing behind starters Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell (knee).