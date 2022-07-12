Wesley finished Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against Houston with 14 points (3-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

While Wesley had a woefully inefficient night from the field, it's still encouraging that the Spurs are essentially turning the reins over to the 2022 first-round pick out of Notre Dame. In Sunday's narrow loss to Golden State, Wesley posted 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. As is the case with most rookie guards, efficiency could be an issue for Wesley early on, but his aggressiveness and ability to get the free throw line have to be viewed as positives at this stage.