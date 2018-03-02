Paul was assigned to the G-League's Austin Spurs on Friday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Paul has appeared in just one game in Austin this season where he posted 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes. He will appear in Friday night's G-League game before likely returning to San Antonio for a home matchup with the Lakers.

