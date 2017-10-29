Paul tallied five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block through 21 minutes during Friday's matchup against the Magic.

Paul played a season-high 21 minutes Friday after playing 19 minutes Wednesday. The 26-year-old has seen an increase in minutes since Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) has been out for the Spurs first five games. Paul will likely move back to the end of the bench when Leonard returns.