Spurs' Brandon Paul: Puts up five points Friday
Paul tallied five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block through 21 minutes during Friday's matchup against the Magic.
Paul played a season-high 21 minutes Friday after playing 19 minutes Wednesday. The 26-year-old has seen an increase in minutes since Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) has been out for the Spurs first five games. Paul will likely move back to the end of the bench when Leonard returns.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...