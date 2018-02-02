Play

Paul is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to back spasms.

As of late, Paul has been on the outside of the Spurs' rotation looking in, as he played just two minutes of garbage time in Thursday night's loss to the Rockets. So, should Paul be held out Saturday's game, it likely will have little-to-no impact on the team's rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories