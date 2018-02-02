Spurs' Brandon Paul: Questionable Saturday with back spasms
Paul is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to back spasms.
As of late, Paul has been on the outside of the Spurs' rotation looking in, as he played just two minutes of garbage time in Thursday night's loss to the Rockets. So, should Paul be held out Saturday's game, it likely will have little-to-no impact on the team's rotation.
More News
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Recalled from G-League•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Assigned to G-League•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Will start Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Scores career-high 18 points in Monday's loss•
-
Spurs' Brandon Paul: Puts up five points Friday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...