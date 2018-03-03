The Spurs recalled Paul from their G-League affiliate Saturday, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Just one day after the Spurs assigned Paul to the G-League's Austin Spurs they have opted to bring him back. The team is expected to be be short-handed in the frontcourt in Saturday's game against the Lakers, which does not figure to open up much playing time for Paul unless they opt to go small.

