Spurs' Brandon Paul: Recalled from G-League
Paul was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Paul made his first G-League appearance of the season Saturday, posting 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes. However, he'll be recalled after just one game and should be available for Sunday's tilt with the Pacers. That said, Paul has been a DNP-CD in three of the last four games, so he won't be someone to consider for fantasy purposes.
