Paul contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Paul reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in 64 appearances this season. The 26-year-old rookie has shown some flashes along the wing, but he doesn't possess a reliable enough role to trust him for fantasy purposes.