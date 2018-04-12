Spurs' Brandon Paul: Scores 10 points in Wednesday's loss
Paul contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 loss to the Pelicans.
Paul reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in 64 appearances this season. The 26-year-old rookie has shown some flashes along the wing, but he doesn't possess a reliable enough role to trust him for fantasy purposes.
