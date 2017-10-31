Spurs' Brandon Paul: Scores career-high 18 points in Monday's loss
Paul provided 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the Celtics.
Paul posted career highs in scoring, rebounding, made field goals and free throws, and threes. He also matched his career best in blocks. While Paul doesn't figure to be in the mix for too many minutes once Kawhi Leonard (quad) returns, the 26-year-old rookie could carve out a decent role for himself as the fourth or fifth wing on the depth chart behind Leonard, Danny Green, Rudy Gay, and the ageless Manu Ginobili, who will occasionally receive the night off to rest -- as he did on Monday.
