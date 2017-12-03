Paul will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Coach Gregg Popovich resting multiple key players Sunday, he utilize a smaller starting five that moves Danny Green to small forward and Kyle Anderson to power forward. Paul has been largely out of the rotation since scoring 15 points in 25 minutes in a victory over the Bulls, but he should be in line for an extended role Sunday with San Antonio light on depth.