Spurs' Brandon Paul: Will start Saturday vs. Suns
Paul will start at small forward for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Spurs are set to be without Manu Ginobili, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker for rest Saturday, as well as both Kawhi Leonard (quad) and Kyle Anderson (knee) with their respective injuries. That allows Paul to pick up the start on the wing and he should be in line for a hefty workload with so little bodies available. Consider Paul a potential punt-play option for Saturday's slate, though his stint in the top unit will likely just last one game.
