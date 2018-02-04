Spurs' Brandon Paul: Won't play Saturday
Paul has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to back spasms, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Paul has played more than 10 minutes in just one game this month, so his absence won't have much impact on the Spurs' rotation for Saturday's tilt. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Suns. In the meantime, Danny Green, Bryn Forbes and Manu Ginobili should continue to see the majority of minutes at shooting guard.
