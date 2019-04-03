Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Another impressive scoring night
Forbes totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes Tuesday against Atlanta.
Forbes drilled five treys on the night, accounting for 15 of his 19 points. Unsurprisingly, the Spurs came away with a 117-111 victory at home, where they're 31-9 on the season. Forbes has registered 15 or more points in each of his previous four games, and he'll aim to extend that streak Wednesday in Denver.
