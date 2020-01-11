Forbes scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds in 29 minutes during Friday's 134-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

It was Forbes' first 20-point game since December 3 against Sacramento, a span of 15 games. In that time, the 26-year-old is averaging 9.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. It's also the first time he's scored 15 or more points in consecutive games all season.