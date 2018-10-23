Forbes generated 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes in the Spurs' 143-142 overtime win over the Lakers on Monday.

The third-year guard has been revelation thus far in the new season, helping make up for the absence of Dejounte Murray (knee) with a trio of double-digit scoring efforts to start the season. Forbes has been especially effective from distance, draining 50.0 percent of his 18 attempts over the last two games. The 25-year-old has seen no fewer than 27 minutes in any contest, so his playing time appears secure, considering his strong play and the Spurs' plethora of injuries in the backcourt.