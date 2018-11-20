Forbes tallied 20 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Forbes checked in only one point behind leading scorer DeMar DeRozan on the night and bounced back from a 33.3 percent shooting night against the Warriors on Sunday with his sharpest performance from the field (87.5 percent) of the campaign. The 25-year-old's scoring total also served as a season-high figure, while his five made threes equaled a high-water mark. Forbes continues to be a steady source of overall scoring and threes for fantasy owners, although he's contributed minimal production elsewhere on the stat sheet (2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 steal).

More News
Our Latest Stories