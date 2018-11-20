Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Continues solid offensive output
Forbes tallied 20 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Forbes checked in only one point behind leading scorer DeMar DeRozan on the night and bounced back from a 33.3 percent shooting night against the Warriors on Sunday with his sharpest performance from the field (87.5 percent) of the campaign. The 25-year-old's scoring total also served as a season-high figure, while his five made threes equaled a high-water mark. Forbes continues to be a steady source of overall scoring and threes for fantasy owners, although he's contributed minimal production elsewhere on the stat sheet (2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 steal).
