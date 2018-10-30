Forbes posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Spurs' 113-108 overtime win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Forbes has now posted double-digit scoring totals in all six games this season, as he's proven to be an ideal complement to the efforts of veteran teammates DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge. Thrust into a starting role once Dejounte Murray was lost for the season with an ACL tear, Forbes doesn't boast the anywhere near the assist totals of a traditional point guard, but his shooting prowess, especially from distance, gives him plenty of scoring upside. Moreover, despite the typically high usage exhibited by the aforementioned trio, Forbes has encouragingly taken double-digit shot attempts in each contest thus far.