Forbes recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and four assists over 32 minutes Friday night against Washington.

Forbes scored 12 of his 17 points from beyond the arc in a 129-112 victory for the Spurs. The Michigan State product has finished with 15 or more points in four of his previous five matchups heading into Sunday's clash with Cleveland, where he figures to face a favorable matchup.