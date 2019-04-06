Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Does damage from downtown
Forbes recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and four assists over 32 minutes Friday night against Washington.
Forbes scored 12 of his 17 points from beyond the arc in a 129-112 victory for the Spurs. The Michigan State product has finished with 15 or more points in four of his previous five matchups heading into Sunday's clash with Cleveland, where he figures to face a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...