Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Draws start Saturday
Forbes will start at shooting guard Saturday against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Forbes will draw the start with Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker both getting the game off for rest purposes. With Forbes starting at shooting guard, Danny Green is expected to start at small forward with Rudy Gay coming off the bench.
