Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Drills eight triples
Forbes had 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 33 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-118 win over the Suns.
On a night in which neither LaMarcus Aldridge nor DeMar DeRozan reached 20 points, it was Forbes who led the way for the Spurs' starting unit. His 24 points were his second-highest total of the campaign, while his eight made threes established a new season high. As the lack of production in other areas would suggest, Forbes is little more than a three-point streamer in rotisserie formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...