Forbes had 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 33 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-118 win over the Suns.

On a night in which neither LaMarcus Aldridge nor DeMar DeRozan reached 20 points, it was Forbes who led the way for the Spurs' starting unit. His 24 points were his second-highest total of the campaign, while his eight made threes established a new season high. As the lack of production in other areas would suggest, Forbes is little more than a three-point streamer in rotisserie formats.