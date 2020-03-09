Forbes put up 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 32 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

With averages of 12.9 points and 2.8 three-pointers on 50 percent shooting from the field since the All-Star break, Forbes has been an efficient complementary scorer for the Spurs. That's about all he's offering, however, as Forbes has supplied all of 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and no blocks in his eight games since the break. He should be viewed strictly as a three-point streamer in category leagues.