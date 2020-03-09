Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Drills four treys
Forbes put up 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 32 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
With averages of 12.9 points and 2.8 three-pointers on 50 percent shooting from the field since the All-Star break, Forbes has been an efficient complementary scorer for the Spurs. That's about all he's offering, however, as Forbes has supplied all of 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and no blocks in his eight games since the break. He should be viewed strictly as a three-point streamer in category leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...