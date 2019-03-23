Forbes finished with 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Rockets on Friday.

Forbes had his highest point total since Jan. 3 on an extremely efficient shooting night in which he hit all of his threes and his lone free-throw. Forbes isn't a high-scorer, but he can usually do enough with rebounds and assists to make him a serviceable option in deeper leagues.