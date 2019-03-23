Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Drops 20 in loss
Forbes finished with 20 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Rockets on Friday.
Forbes had his highest point total since Jan. 3 on an extremely efficient shooting night in which he hit all of his threes and his lone free-throw. Forbes isn't a high-scorer, but he can usually do enough with rebounds and assists to make him a serviceable option in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.