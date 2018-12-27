Forbes offered 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Forbes was an excellent complement to the efforts of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, as he posted the third-highest scoring total on the Spurs behind his star teammates. The third-year guard continues to be a bit inconsistent with his offensive contributions, but he's now posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts and has accomplished the feat in eight of the last 10 overall. Forbes has been getting it done with some red-hot shooting (49.6 percent across 13 December games), and he's also boosted both his rebounding and assist totals during the current month. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Forbes is averaging 3.9 boards and 2.4 dimes in December, improvements on the respective 1.7 and 2.1 figures he's produced in those categories in November.