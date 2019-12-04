Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Efficient scoring night Tuesday
Forbes collected 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 victory over Houston.
Forbes connected on 5-of-6 from beyond the arc during the win, finishing with 25 points in 37 minutes before fouling out. He dominated the first overtime period, rounding out one of his better games of the season. Despite his role being assured on a nightly basis, Forbes is more of a three-point streaming option in 12-team leagues given his inability to contribute across the board.
