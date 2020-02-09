Forbes chipped in with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 loss at Sacramento.

Forbes hasn't been able to make much of an impact in any statiscal category this season, but he seems to be scoring at a higher rate of late. He has scored in double digits in each of his last three outings while making two or more threes in five straight. He could be a decent alternative for owners who need help with his scoring figures from deep.