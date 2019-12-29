Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Explodes for 18 points
Forbes had 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 win over the Pistons.
Forbes has been mirred in a scoring slump of late, as he has scored in double digits just twice over the Spurs' last nine games -- he is averaging 8.2 points while making just 39.1 percent of his field goals and 35.7 percent of his threes over that span. Considering most of Forbes' value lies on what he can do with his perimeter shooting, his upside shouldn't be very high based on what he's done of late.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Struggles from field, scores two•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Efficient scoring night Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Back to normal production•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Logs 19 points, seven dimes in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Consistent scorer in recent games•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits four triples in Friday's loss•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.