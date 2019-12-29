Forbes had 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 win over the Pistons.

Forbes has been mirred in a scoring slump of late, as he has scored in double digits just twice over the Spurs' last nine games -- he is averaging 8.2 points while making just 39.1 percent of his field goals and 35.7 percent of his threes over that span. Considering most of Forbes' value lies on what he can do with his perimeter shooting, his upside shouldn't be very high based on what he's done of late.