Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Fewest points since mid-December
Forbes tallied three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers.
For just the third time in 10 January contests, Forbes failed to crack double digits in the scoring column to finish with his fewest points in any game since a scoreless outing versus the Bulls back on Dec. 15. While Forbes looks locked into a consistent 25-plus-minute role as the team's starting shooting guard, his low 18.1 percent usage rate depresses his fantasy upside and ability to consistently deliver big lines. He's a better fit in deeper formats than leagues of 12 teams or fewer.
