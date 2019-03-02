Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Good to go Saturday
Forbes (calf) participated in Saturday's shootaround and is good to go for the Spurs' matchup with the Thunder, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Forbes exited Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a right calf contusion, but it does not look like the issue was serious. Barring any setbacks, expect him to resume his usual role for the Spurs.
