Forbes will move back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Danny Green (groin) has missed the last few games with an injury, but has been cleared for a return Tuesday and will jump back into the starting lineup. That sends Forbes to the bench, where he's averaged just 6.4 points and 1.3 rebounds across 17.3 minutes in 27 games this season. Forbes fantasy value should take a sizable hit with Green back.