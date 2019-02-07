Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Heads to bench Wednesday
Forbes will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Forbes will come off the bench while Marco Belinelli shifts to the starting five Wednesday. It's unclear why Forbes has been replaced, but there's nothing to suggest he's dealing with any sort of injury. Forbes has a good chance to return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
