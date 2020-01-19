Forbes scored two points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 16 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Heat.

Forbes failed to make an impact in any stat column, struggling with his shot while logging less than 20 minutes for the fourth time through 41 appearances this season. All four of those occasions have taken place across the last 18 games, and after a steady start to the campaign Forbes has fallen off considerably, averaging single-digit points in both December and January.