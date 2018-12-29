Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits another three triples Friday
Forbes ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to Denver.
Forbes continues to provide some nice three-point shooting for the Spurs, having now hit at least two triples in five straight games. He doesn't offer much outside of points and threes but he is certainly a nice streaming option if that is what you are looking for to cover for injuries to your roster.
