Forbes had 24 points (8-13 FG, 8-11 3PT, 0-2 FT) and two assists in Monday's win over Phoenix.

On a night when neither LaMarcus Aldridge nor DeMar DeRozan reached 20 points, it was Forbes who led the way for the Spurs' starting unit. His 24 points were his second-highest total of the season, while his eight made threes established a new season high.