Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits four triples in Friday's loss
Forbes had 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to Orlando.
Forbes hit another four triples in Friday's loss to the Magic, continuing to show why he is arguably the best three-point streamer available. He is about as consistent a perimeter scorer as you will find available on the waiver wire, however, he typically offers very little else. If you find yourself needing threes in a hurry, Forbes is worth a look.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.