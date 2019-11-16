Forbes had 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-109 loss to Orlando.

Forbes hit another four triples in Friday's loss to the Magic, continuing to show why he is arguably the best three-point streamer available. He is about as consistent a perimeter scorer as you will find available on the waiver wire, however, he typically offers very little else. If you find yourself needing threes in a hurry, Forbes is worth a look.