Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Hits three triples Friday
Forbed produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 111-100 victory over Indiana.
Forbes continues to shoot the ball well for the Spurs, hitting three more triples on his way to 13 points. he has tallied at least 10 points in all but one of his last 10 games, hitting a combined 27 three-pointers across that same stretch. Forbes offers very little outside of scoring and threes but could be used a streaming option in standard formats if you are in need of some perimeter offense.
