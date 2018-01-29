Forbes produced 23 points ((9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Kings.

While most expected Danny Green's return to reduce Bryn Forbes' overall impact, that was certainly not the case on Sunday. Green only saw 9 minutes against the Kings, and while DeJounte Murray continued with impressive stat lines, Forbes made a case for more time alongside him, which could be the possible one-two punch the Spurs need in the backcourt moving forward. Forbes is definitely worth a flier in deeper leagues.