Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Leads team in scoring with 23 points on Sunday
Forbes produced 23 points ((9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 win over the Kings.
While most expected Danny Green's return to reduce Bryn Forbes' overall impact, that was certainly not the case on Sunday. Green only saw 9 minutes against the Kings, and while DeJounte Murray continued with impressive stat lines, Forbes made a case for more time alongside him, which could be the possible one-two punch the Spurs need in the backcourt moving forward. Forbes is definitely worth a flier in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Headed for bench role Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores team-high 12 points Thursday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Draws start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting at shooting guard Saturday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Goes for 17 off the bench Wednesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...