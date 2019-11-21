Forbes produced 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.

Forbes matched his career high assist total, and he has reached double figures in scoring in all 11 matchups here in November. He doesn't contribute much beyond points and threes, but through 15 appearances this season he has gone for double-digit points 14 times and hit at least two treys 13 times.