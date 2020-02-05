Forbes tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and three steals across 25 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 129-102 loss to the Lakers.

The three steals represent about a month's worth of production in the category for Forbes, who had only totaled four over the Spurs' preceding 13 contests. The 26-year-old shouldn't be viewed as much more than a three-point streamer in fantasy leagues, given that his box-score lines are consistently empty in other areas.