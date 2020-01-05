Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Not starting Saturday
Forbes isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Milwaukee.
Forbes went 1-for-9 from the field Thursday and will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks. Lonnie Walker will make his first start of the season for the Spurs.
