Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Officially starting opener
Forbes has been confirmed as the starting point guard for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs are without Dejounte Murray (knee) for the season and Derrick White (heel) for at least the next 2-to-4 weeks, so Forbes will get the first call to work with the top unit. Look for Forbes to see an increased workload after averaging 19.0 minutes a season ago, though he'll still have to split the extra time with a guy like Patty Mills.
