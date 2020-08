Forbes (quad) will not play Monday against the 76ers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

It'll be the third consecutive absence for Forbes to begin the seeding games as he continues to battle a right quad injury. In Forbes' absence, the Spurs have gone with a starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, with Lonnie Walker and DeMar DeRozan starting at the nominal forward spots.