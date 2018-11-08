Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Plays 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Forbes finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.
Forbes remained in the starting five alongside fellow guard Derrick White in the backcourt, with DeMar DeRozan shifting to small forward. Despite the fact that Forbes struggled from the field in this one, he was one of three Spurs (the other two being DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge) to see 30-plus minutes. As long as Forbes is doing a decent job spacing the floor on offense and fighting on defense, he seems like a good bet to keep earning ample time.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Retains starting role Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Continues solid shooting in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Contributes 12 points in OT win•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Continues shooting well in win•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 17 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Solid effort in starting role•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...