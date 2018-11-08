Forbes finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 95-88 loss to the Heat.

Forbes remained in the starting five alongside fellow guard Derrick White in the backcourt, with DeMar DeRozan shifting to small forward. Despite the fact that Forbes struggled from the field in this one, he was one of three Spurs (the other two being DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge) to see 30-plus minutes. As long as Forbes is doing a decent job spacing the floor on offense and fighting on defense, he seems like a good bet to keep earning ample time.