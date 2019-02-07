Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Plays just 19 minutes Wednesday
Forbes tallied 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 loss to the Warriors.
Forbes moved to the bench Wednesday, finishing with 10 points in 19 minutes. The move was a curious one given there is no word of an injury. It may have simply been a case of missing things up with a number of regular starters on the sidelines. Forbes is about as consistent a player as you will find, however, his ceiling is quite low which limits his value to deeper formats.
