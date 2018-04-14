Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Plays well in 24 minutes
Forbes produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to the Warriors.
Forbes was one of the only bright spots for the Spurs during Saturday's loss, scoring 14 points off the bench. This game was basically out of control from early on and Forbes was afforded the opportunity to take on some extra responsibility.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Solid performance off bench in loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts 12 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 14 points in blowout loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Productive on second unit Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Leads team in scoring with 23 points on Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....