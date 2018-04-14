Forbes produced 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 113-92 loss to the Warriors.

Forbes was one of the only bright spots for the Spurs during Saturday's loss, scoring 14 points off the bench. This game was basically out of control from early on and Forbes was afforded the opportunity to take on some extra responsibility.