Forbes provided 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.

Forbes had his best point total since March 12 in Tuesday's loss as he led the bench unit in scoring. The six assists also marked a season high for him. Forbes got a few extra opportunities in the loss as a result of the blowout nature of the game.