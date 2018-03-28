Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts 12 points off bench
Forbes provided 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
Forbes had his best point total since March 12 in Tuesday's loss as he led the bench unit in scoring. The six assists also marked a season high for him. Forbes got a few extra opportunities in the loss as a result of the blowout nature of the game.
More News
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores 14 points in blowout loss•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Productive on second unit Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Leads team in scoring with 23 points on Sunday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Starting Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Headed for bench role Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores team-high 12 points Thursday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...