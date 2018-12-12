Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Posts 24 points, 11 boards in win
Forbes finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-86 win over the Suns.
Forbes hauled in a career high in boards while matching his career high in made threes and recording a season high scoring total. He was extremely efficient offensively, posting his third straight double-digit scoring performance. Overall, Forbes is delivering modest per-game averages, which limits his value to deep leagues.
