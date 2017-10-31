Forbes finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the Celtics.

Forbes ended up with career highs in scoring, assists, threes, made field goals, minutes and steals while matching his career best in rebounding. There's plenty of competition for minutes at point guard, with Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, fellow rookie Derrick White, and eventually Tony Parker (quad) all fighting for time.