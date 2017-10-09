Forbes scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding an assist in 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's preseason win over the Nuggets.

The D-League scoring star displayed his ability to provide some instant offense from the second unit, but Forbes is still buried pretty deeply on the Spurs' depth chart at guard and isn't likely to see this kind of court time, or produce these kinds of numbers, during the regular season. If injuries open up a bigger role in the rotation for him, however, the 24-year-old could become an interesting DFS option or short-term pickup in deeper season-long fantasy leagues.